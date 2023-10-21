Warm temperatures continuing

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures are going to be staying relatively warm and above average for the next several days. Conditions are also looking to be staying dry until the end of next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT: The cold front from Thursday is continuing to push off to the East/SouthEast. The heavy cloud coverage has cleared out along with its movement. Temperatures were able to get a bit warm today due to the quick clearing. Anybody heading out to football games or even Bulldog Bash should have some really great feeling conditions. Overnight low temperatures tonight are going to be able to drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

SATURDAY: It is going to be another warm day, as high temperatures push into the middle 80s. Sky conditions will be staying mostly clear. Another cold front will be moving throughout the afternoon. Luckily not bringing in any heavy cloud coverage or rain chance, just cooler air. Temperatures will be mild overnight, only dropping into the middle 50s.

SUNDAY: Thanks to the cold front passing, temperatures are going to be slightly cooler. High temperatures will reach into the upper 70s. It is going to be a mostly clear day, but there is the chance for a few light and passing clouds. Low temperatures will be in the low to middle 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Maintaining high temperatures in the lower 80s. The sun is looking to stick around, building cloud coverage back in on Wednesday. There is a chance for a light rain chance returning for Thursday and Friday. Mild overnight lows will range in the middle 50s to lower 60s.