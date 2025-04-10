Warm Thursday ahead of evening storms

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Despite a dry start to Thursday, thunderstorms will push into the area by the late afternoon, bringing the potential for hail and gusty winds through early morning Friday. Be sure to stay weather aware for your evening commute tonight and into the overnight hours.

TODAY: It will be a breezy and warmer day, ahead of an approaching cold front from the northwest. It will feel comfortable, with a high reaching into the upper 70s. Clouds will build by mid-morning with thunderstorms arriving by late afternoon. As the line of storms arrives, the primary threat for severe weather will include large hail, strong wind gusts, and flooding potential.

TONIGHT: As the cold front pushes through, storms will continue into the overnight hours. Clearing is expected by early morning Friday for a quiet morning commute. The low temperature will dip to around 50 just before sunrise.

FRIDAY: Clouds will linger, but some clearing is expected for a mild day. Nice conditions are in store just in time for MSU baseball and any weekend plans! The cold front will usher in a significant drop in temperatures, bringing the high into the mid-60s and the low into the 40s.

WEEKEND: Enjoy the sunshine and a “summer sneak-peek!” Temperatures will reach into the mid-70s by Saturday, with even warmer temperatures reaching into the lower 80s by the start of the work week. Enjoy it while you can because another cold front will arrive early next week and bring temperatures to a more seasonable point, with highs in the mid-70s and lows in the 40s.