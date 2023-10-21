Warm Weather Continues

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Cool mornings and warm afternoons continue into next week.

TONIGHT: Cool and comfortable with high clouds passing overhead. Lows in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: A weak front will sag southward through the area on Sunday, but it won’t affect temperatures that much. Despite the front, Sunday will be warm and comfortable with highs near 80°. Sunshine will filter through high clouds for most of the day.

MONDAY: Another warm day with sunshine and high clouds. Highs in the low 80s.

NEXT WEEK: It looks like warm, sunny, and dry weather will continue for the next 7 days, which stinks because we could really use some rain. Expect afternoon highs around 80° and morning lows in the mid- to upper 50s next week.