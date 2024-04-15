Warm weather continues

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The highs in the 80s we had this weekend will continue into the new week. Rain chances will hold off until Tuesday as a cold front moves into the region.

SUNDAY NIGHT: High clouds will increase as the night goes on. Low: 56.

MONDAY: Once again, temperatures will climb into the low-80s. We will have some sunshine under a partly cloudy sky.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds will build and a few passing showers are possible. Many spots will stay dry. Low: 61.

REST OF THE WEEK: After a couple of showers on Tuesday, a heavier batch of rain will arrive after sunset on Tuesday. Showers will linger into Wednesday. Uncertainty remains regarding rain chances on Thursday and Friday. Stay tuned to WCBI for forecast updates! Outside of the rain, temperatures will stay warm all week long with highs consistently near and above 80°. By the end of the week and next weekend, temperatures will fall back into the 70s behind a cold front.