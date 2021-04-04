Warm Weather Continues, Storms Return Wednesday

SUMMARY: Temperatures stick around in the 70s for the next several days. Warm weather is here to stay but unfortunately, the sunshine is not. Sunny skies will persist through Wednesday until our next chance for showers and thunderstorms rolls into the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Scattered showers likely on Friday but blue skies return by the weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT: We’ll cool off going into the evening with our low temperatures dropping into the mid-40s. Skies will be clear and an overall quiet night.

MONDAY: A warmer day expected with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s. Low temperatures will remain in the 50s.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds but continuing to warm up in the upper 70s. Low temperatures in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will be on the increase throughout the day with showers and storms expected in the evening. Some storms could be strong or severe. Winds will be out of the south around 5-10 MPH and gusts as high as 20 MPH. Highs will reach the upper 70s and lows in the 60s.

THURSDAY: Showers and thunderstorms will move out early morning but we cannot rule out some isolated showers throughout the day. Winds will be out of the WSW around 5-10 MPH gusting 20 MPH. Highs in the upper 70s and lows overnight in the 50s.

Friday-Sunday: Temperatures remain warm but the chance for some showers Friday afternoon/evening is not out of the question. Sunshine returns Saturday and Sunday.