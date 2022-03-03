Warm weather continues through the weekend, then rain likely Monday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: It was another beautiful sunny day, with afternoon highs in the 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low-40s. Calm wind.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds and continued warmth with highs in the low-80s. Calm wind.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the low-50s. Calm wind.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Above average warmth will continue through the weekend, with highs in the low-80s both days. A stray shower is possible, but most of the region will remain dry. A cold front will arrive in the region bringing the chance of rain Sunday night through Monday. Showers and thunderstorms are likely along and ahead of the cold front. Once the front moves through the region, temperatures will reset into the mid-50s Tuesday.