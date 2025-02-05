Warm weather continues with a few PM storms possible Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will remain above average into the first part of the weekend. Starting Sunday into next week, confidence in the forecast decreases as a much more active pattern develops.

WEDNESDAY: After morning dense fog, some partial clearing is possible. Isolated showers and storms become possible after lunch, mainly for areas north of US 82. Thankfully, upper-air forcing is largely negligible, but if any storm is able to fully utilize the energy/moisture available, some heavy activity is possible. Otherwise, we will see just isolated showers in the afternoon as highs return to the 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Fog potential looks less compared to previous nights thanks to more persistent winds. Lows will drop to around 60 degrees.

THU/FRI: Variably cloudy and warm! This weather pattern will closely follow Tuesday’s – plenty of cloud coverage w/intervals of sun & highs in the 70s.

WEEKEND: Saturday still has potential to be the warmest day and the day we approach 80 degrees! Sunday’s front still looks to drop in, but how fast and how much the temperature drops is still in question as a more active pattern takes shape. Stay tuned for likely several updates to the going forecast from Sunday into Valentine’s week.