Warm Wednesday ahead of rain, storm potential on Halloween

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will stay in the 80s Wednesday & Thursday ahead of rain chances Halloween PM. Temperatures will then stay well above average right into next week.

WEDNESDAY: Expect a good supply of sunshine with highs right back in the lower to middle 80s area-wide. The wind may be a bit breezier today out of the southeast as well.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Outside of a rogue shower or two, things stay dry tonight as clouds increase. Low temperatures will only drop into the middle 60s.

HALLOWEEN: The day starts dry, but areas of rain and storms are likely to move into our western coverage area by early afternoon. Rain and embedded storms will then overspread the rest of the region through the rest of the afternoon & early evening hours. Areas of heavy rain and possibly a stronger storm or two are possible as well. Trick-or-treating will likely be impacted for some but could be calmer for others! Stay tuned as we fine tune the forecast over the next 24 hours.

FRIDAY: The front responsible for Thursday’s rain will stall out Thursday night, leaving clouds and moisture overhead for Friday. We expect at least scattered showers to linger much of the day Friday before dissipating Friday night.

WEEKEND: Friday’s stalled front will then get pulled northward as a warm front over the weekend, bringing warm air right back! Highs will rebound into the middle 80s Sat/Sun.