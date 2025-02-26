Warm Wednesday ahead of Thursday cold front

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The warmest day of the week happens Wednesday before some slight temperatures changes late week and the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Expect a good supply of sun with highs soaring into the middle & upper 70s area-wide, building on yesterday’s stunner of a day! Southwest winds 5-15 mph can be expected as well.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clouds will increase overnight ahead of a weak cold front. A sprinkle or two is possible with lows near 50 degrees.

THURSDAY: Clouds and possibly a brief shower will start the day, but the sky will clear behind the morning frontal passage. Expect winds to pick up to 15-20 mph out of the northwest by afternoon w/highs in the 60s.

FRI/WEEKEND: Sunshine continues Friday & Saturday w/highs near 70 degrees. Slightly cooler weather is expected Sunday with a reinforcing shot of chilly air arriving, but things will rebound quickly into next week. Expect dry weather Fri-Sun before potentially active weather returns toward next Tue/Wed.