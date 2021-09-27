Warm week ahead, some rain chances

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: The string of dry, nice days of late will gradually end this week as humidity and eventually rain chances return to the forecast.

MONDAY: High pressure remains in control of the forecast today, so expect more sunshine and highs in the middle 80s with low humidity.

TUESDAY: A slight increase in humidity and weakening high pressure could lead to a few stray showers in the afternoon hours, though most places will likely stay dry. Expect highs to stay in the middle 80s.

MID-WEEK: It will be a battle of weakened high pressure to the east and a few weak upper-air disturbances glancing the MS Valley from the west. It looks like at least some scattered showers and storms will result on Wednesday and Thursday, especially across the western half of the viewing area.

FRIDAY: The end of the week looks to dry out and warm up slightly with highs in the middle to possibly upper 80s.

WEEKEND: Uncertainty remains in the forecast as forecast models remain split on the evolution of the upper-air pattern. For now, expect at least isolated showers each day with highs in the middle 80s. Stay tuned for updates through the week!