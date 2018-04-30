Warm Week On Tap; Rain Towards End Of Week.

TODAY: Highs in the upper 70s. Sunny and nice, with a light southeast breeze around 5 mph. Cool and clear overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Variably cloudy through the day. Highs in the low 80s. An isolated shower cannot be totally ruled out, but the chance for rain will remain under the 10% threshold and won’t appear on the 7 day forecast. Lows in the upper 50s overnight.

- Advertisement -

WED/THU: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 50s and low 60s.

FRI/SAT: A few scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday. Highs in the mid 80s Friday and around 80° Saturday. Lows in the low to mid 60s Friday night. Rain chance around 40%.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs around 80°.