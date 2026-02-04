Warm Weekend Ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We had a cold front that brought colder temperatures, but I have good news! Highs on Friday and into the weekend with be in the 50s and 60s. There is no rain ahead for the next several days.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Lows tonight will fall into the mid 20 with patchy frost possible in the overnight hours. Cloud coverage will decrease which will allow for mostly sunny conditions heading into Thursday. This will be the coldest night for the next 7 days.

THURSDAY: It will be a day similar to Wednesday, but sunshine will be around! We will start the morning off cold with highs in the afternoon only reaching the mid 40s. Windy conditions will persist, keep our wind chill values in the 30’s once again.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: A positive and warm note! Temperatures will warm for your Friday with highs in the low 60s. It will be a sunny day. A weak cold front will move through overnight which will allows our temperatures on Saturday to only reach the mid 50s.