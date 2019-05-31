SUMMARY: Warm and mainly dry weather is on tap for the next few days. Keep on watering and assume no rain until proven otherwise. Opportunities for moisture go up by the end of next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear, calm, and comfy around the area. Lows in the mid to low 60s under starry skies.

SATURDAY: Abundant sunshine along with highs in the upper 80s to around 90° will be the general rule of thumb. Humidity levels will be quite low so the heat index won’t be too much different from the actual temperature. Just wear sunscreen, hats, and protective clothing to keep yourself safe from the powerful sun. Another fine day for baseball is on tap in Starkville and Oxford.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the 60s.

SUNDAY: While there is a 10% chance of a stray shower or storm most if not all locations in our area won’t get any rain. Look for highs to be back up into the low 90s in many spots during the afternoon hours.

NEXT WEEK: We’re going to keep the chance of rain about 20% through Wednesday as a few weak disturbances could spark a few showers and storms in the region. Any significant moisture is unlike during this time. Highs stay in the low 90s. Odds of rain are higher Thursday and Friday and an upper level system moves in from the Plains. Perhaps by then there will be some appreciable moisture around the region.

