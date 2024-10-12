Warm weekend before cooler week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Warmer conditions and sunshine are in store for the weekend, ahead of a much cooler week. By Monday, a cold front will drop temperatures significantly.

SATURDAY: The sunny and dry pattern continues to repeat itself! It will be a warm, yet comfortable, start to the weekend. The high temperature will rise into the mid-80s, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. There will be no shortage of sunshine, so get outside and enjoy the Vitamin D!!

SUNDAY: Temperatures will be slightly warmer, with our last day of summer-like heat before a pattern of cooler conditions! The high temperature will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s, with an overnight low of 60. It will still be a nice day to get outside, but be sure to grab the sunglasses!

UPCOMING WEEK: Temperatures will notably drop for the week, as a strong cold front will arrive early Monday morning. Conditions will be well below the seasonal mark. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s, even as low as the upper 60s by mid-week with more cloud cover. Overnight lows will be pretty chilly, with lows in the mid-40s. The dry, sunny pattern will continue, despite the change in temperatures into the work week!