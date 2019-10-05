SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and still warm. Highs in the low to mid 90s. There is a 20% chance of a few stray afternoon showers and storms, especially across our eastern and southeastern counties. Conditions look good for the evening football game in Oxford.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and storms are possible, especially during the afternoon. Highs look to only top out in the upper 80s for a change. The chance of rain is 40-50%.

MONDAY: A strong cold front will move through the region. Expect cooler highs in the low 70s along with a 60-70% chance of rain. Total rainfall with this evening may range from about 1/4″ to over 1″ if we’re lucky.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the low 50s.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: A fair amount of sunshine with highs in the 80s. Lows will be in the 50s Tuesday night but moderate later in the week.

FRIDAY: Another strong fall cold front may give the region more rain and storms along with cooler temperatures.

