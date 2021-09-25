Warmer air returns to the Southeast

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: The pleasant fall conditions experienced as of late will slowly start to give way to warmer days and overnights into next week. Rain chances remain out of the picture.

SATURDAY: Expect a mostly sunny sky through the day with highs in the lower 80s with low humidity.

SUNDAY: The weather trends a bit warmer as highs reach the lower to possibly middle 80s. Humidity levels remain in check, and the sky stays generally sunny.

NEXT WEEK: Moisture levels climb somewhat through the middle of the week, and the end result may be a few more clouds during the day with warmer overnights as temperatures only drop into the upper 50s or lower 60s. The days stay warm in the mid to upper 80s each day, and rain chances remain quite low to zero.

TROPICS: Hurricane Sam is forecast to become a major hurricane as it moves slowly west-northwest over the south-central Atlantic. It should miss the eastern Caribbean islands to the north, but its eventual track across the western Atlantic will need to be watched closely. Tropical Storm Teresa also formed Friday just north of Bermuda and should weaken soon.