Warmer and wetter through the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Above average temperatures will maintain through the weekend, with several chances for rain on the way! Keep the rain gear handy!

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clouds will continue to move in throughout the night. Temperatures will be staying above freezing! Upper 30s to lower 40s are expected.

SATURDAY: The beginning of our weekend will start dry but cloudy. If you need to get outside, this will be the time. Highs will work their way into the middle 60s. Showers roll in through the afternoon and will maintain through the evening, potentially bringing in a few rumbles of thunder. Remember if you hear the roar, head indoors. With clouds and rain, overnight lows will be fairly mild in the low to middle 50s.

SUNDAY: Highs and lows will continue over from Saturday, middle 60s and middle 50s overnight. Heavy clouds and scattered rain will be likely throughout the end of the weekend as well. And do not put away the rain gear just yet! Several more chances next week.

NEXT WEEK: Highs in the lower 70s Monday afternoon. Monday morning stays dry ahead of a front bringing in more rain overnight Monday and into Tuesday. Above average temperatures continue through the middle of the week, with continued rounds of rain. Wednesday brings another cold front, dropping temperatures again with lows into the 40s and highs back into the 50s.