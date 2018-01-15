Warmer Monday but Winter Returns Tuesday

TONIGHT: Look for mostly clear skies with temperatures falling into the low to mid 20s with calm winds.

MONDAY: Martin Luther King Jr. day is looking to be fairly nice. Highs will push into the low 50s° with more sunshine, but we may stay a touch cooler across far north Mississippi if clouds can hang on.

MONDAY NIGHT/TUESDAY: The next arctic cold front looks to push through bringing highs down into the upper 20s while overnight lows will be back into the low teens. Winds will also pick back up behind the front leading to significant wind chills. We will also see some accumulating snow in areas by the end of the day Tuesday. Those along and north of the Natchez Trace will see between a 0.5″ to 1″, with some spots seeing locally higher amounts. Areas including West Alabama and the Golden Triangle will see up to 0.75″ in spots, but others will only get a dusting. This is not a guarantee, but still worth watching as we approach Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY: The sunshine returns but the arctic air remains. Highs will once again struggle to reach 30° during the day with overnight lows remaining in the teens.

LATE NEXT WEEK: We will continue to slowly warm through the later half of the week. Thursday should be in the low 40s and we will be near 50 by Friday. Next weekend will be much warmer with highs into the 60s. We’ll also watch for a few showers by Sunday.

