Warmer, mostly dry days ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will push into the middle & upper 80s the next few days.

TUESDAY: Expect another beautiful weather day with highs back in the middle 80s and plenty of sun.

TUESDAY NIGHT: With a mostly clear sky, temperatures should fall back into the upper 50s for most.

WEDNESDAY: The day starts sunny, but clouds may increase late in the day. There’s even a chance for a few brief showers closer to sunset, and we’ve continued a 20% for late-day/early evening showers. Otherwise, most stay dry with highs in the upper 80s.

THU/FRI: Clouds may hang on a bit Thursday, but gradual clearing is expected in the afternoon into Friday. Highs should stay in the 80s with lows near 60°.

WEEKEND: Saturday still looks dry, and Sunday’s rain chance looks to have backed off for the time being. However, we still expect the parent front to cause increased rain chances…but that may not occur until next Monday.