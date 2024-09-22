Warmer temperatures continue into next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Calm and clear conditions continue for the rest of tonight. Tomorrow officially starts the first day of Fall, but it won’t feel like it with lots of sunshine and temperatures into the low to mid 90s! With the humidity, heat index values could make it feel like the mid to upper 90s. Rain chances look to slowly increase for the middle of next week!

TONIGHT – A mild end to our Saturday night with mostly clear sky conditions! We’ll stay clear and dry through the overnight hours with overnight lows dropping into the upper 60s.

TOMORROW – The official first day of Fall! It definitely still feel like Summertime with plenty of sunshine and highs into the low to mid 90s! If you have any outdoor plans, be sure to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated! Heading into the overnight hours we’ll remain clear with overnight lows dropping into the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK – We’ll have a hot and humid start to the next work week with clear skies and highs in the low 90s. As we head towards the middle of next week we’ll clouds increasing ahead of rain chances returning. Some cooler temperatures are in store for the end of next week.