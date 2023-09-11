Warmer Today Before a Cold Front Tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – It will be a beautiful day to start off the beginning of this work week with clear skies and lots of sunshine! A cold front will push through tomorrow that will bring us a few isolated showers and cooler temperatures!

TODAY/TONIGHT – We are starting off your Monday with clear skies and lots of sunshine, so have your sunglasses handy! It will be slightly less humid today, making it feel more comfortable so it will be a great day for any outdoor activities. It will be another mild night tonight with clear skies and lows dropping into the upper 60s.

TOMORROW – A cold front will move through tomorrow, bringing us a few isolated showers and dropping our temperatures. Skies will remain mostly cloudy and highs will climb into the upper 80s. Temperatures remain mild heading into the overnight hours with overnight lows dropping into the mid to upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK – You will really be able to tell a difference in temperatures on Wednesday and the rest of this work week with highs into the low 80s! Rain chances return on Wednesday and towards the weekend.