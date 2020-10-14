Warmer Wednesday before cooler air moves back in Friday

SUMMARY: Pretty nice and quiet fall weather continues through the upcoming weekend. The only chance of rain will be with a cold front as it moves through the region late Thursday into Friday morning, but only a very isolated chance. The roller coaster ride of warmer then cooler temperatures will continue as well over the next week. Some frost is possible in the region early Saturday morning.

WEDNESDAY: It’s a chilly start to our Wednesday here in north MS & west AL as we’re waking up to the 40s to lower 50s. We’ll see lots of sunshine by the afternoon. It will be a warmer day with highs back up in the lower 80s thanks to a SE wind at 5-10 mph. Get outside & enjoy the day!

- Advertisement -

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear skies and quiet. Not as chilly with overnight lows in the low 50s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun & clouds and staying warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Additional clouds late in the day with an isolated chance of showers during the evening as our second cold front approaches.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Overnight lows around 50.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds and isolated showers. More sunshine by the afternoon. Breezy northerly winds behind the front will bring in a much cooler air mass into the region with highs below average in the low to mid 60s. Jackets will be needed for high school football in the evening.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and cold. Lows in the upper 30s. Some patchy frost can’t be ruled out at this point.

SATURDAY: An awesome weekend is ahead for us for any fall outdoor plans. A chilly start with morning temperatures possibly in the upper 30s. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s with lots of sunshine.

SUNDAY: Sunshine with a few clouds. Highs back up to near average into the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: There are signs that another fall cold front could move through at some point, bringing us some chances of rain. Model data isn’t consistent enough yet to be more specific but we’ll keep on watching things evolve. Highs in the 70s.

Stay connected with @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App