Warmer Weekend

SATURDAY: Extensive low clouds and fog to start with partly cloudy skies developing during the day. Highs should top out around 80 if there is enough sunshine. Southerly winds 2-7 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy. Lows in the low 60s.

SUNDAY: A mix of clouds and sun with a 20% chance of showers. Highs top out in the low to mid 80s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Stars & clouds. Lows in the 60s.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with a 60-70% chance of rain developing during the afternoon and evening. Highs remain in the 80s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with areas of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Variably cloudy and cool. Highs in the low 70s. Upper 40s for lows Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler, and quiet. Highs in the 70s with lows in the 50s and 40s. Some low 40s are possible by Friday night.

