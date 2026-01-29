Warming shelter opening in Columbus to combat freezing temperatures

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Magnolia State is getting another stint of frigid temperatures this weekend.

For the WCBI viewing area, temperatures will be in the teens and 20’s with wind chills in the single digits.

That’s why the Columbus Homeless Coalition is opening a warming shelter.

The warming center will open on February 1st and be located at 1501 MLK Drive.

For more information, call the Columbus Police Department Community Liaison, Glenda Richardson, City of Columbus Leonardo Dismukes, or the Golden Triangle Homeless Coalition

You can see all their numbers located on your screen.

