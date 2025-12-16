Warming through the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a very chilly start to the week, temperatures in Northeast Mississippi will gradually begin to warm though Thursday. Rain returns mid-week.

TUESDAY: A quiet day, with morning temperatures in the 30’s. We’ll warm into the mid-50’s this afternoon, with clouds building in throughout the day. A couple of light showers will be possible overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Light rain will continue through the morning hours. Temperatures will be near average for this time of year, with highs in the upper-50’s. Another light shower will be possible Wednesday evening, but most of the rain will hold off until Thursday.

THURSDAY: A cold front will bring widespread chances for rain to our area. Ahead of the front, rain and a few storms will be possible Thursday morning. Then, once the front passes Thursday afternoon, more showers will be possible. Highs will climb into the mid-60’s.