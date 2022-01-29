Warming trend begins Sunday, then heavy rain possible next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: This weekend will stay quiet, but an unsettled pattern returns next week with potentially heavy rain Wednesday and Thursday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the low-20s. North wind 5-10 mph, with gusts over 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and continued cold. Afternoon highs in the mid-40s. North wind around 5 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and chilly with lows in the low-30s. Calm wind.

EXTENDED FORECAST: This weekend will remain quiet, but we will begin a quick warm-up Sunday as highs reach back into the 60s across the region. The warmer weather will stick around this time and much of the work week will be graced with afternoon highs in the low-to-mid 60s across the region. Our next chance of rain arrives Wednesday as a long-wave trough develops across much of the Central U.S.. This could spell a couple of days of active weather, with heavy rainfall likely Wednesday and Thursday.