Warming trend begins today with rain likely by this weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: The sun returned for a beautiful day and a few degrees warmer than yesterday. We also began a nice warming trend through the end of the week.

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy late with lows in the low-40s. Patchy fog possible. Calm wind.

TUESDAY: Variable cloudy and warmer with highs in the mid-60s. Winds light and variable.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper-40s. Winds light and variable.

THIS WEEK: Low pressure to our north will shift to the East Coast by Tuesday afternoon. This shift places our area on the western side of the high, and we will begin to see a shift in wind direction out of the south this week. With that, we will enjoy a nice warming trend through the week with highs reaching into the 70s for the second half of the week. Our next chance of rain arrives this weekend with scattered showers expected Friday night and Saturday.