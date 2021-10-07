Warming trend begins tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: The upper level low pressure which helped spark showers and thunderstorms yesterday will lift our of the region the next few days. High pressure and warmer temperatures will settle in by this weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with dense fog possible after midnight. Overnight lows in the low-60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid-80s.

THIS WEEKEND: Dry weather will continue with near record warmth across the region. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper-80s.

NEXT WEEK: Upper level ridging will keep the region dry and warm through the extended forecast. High temperatures next week will remain in the upper-80s the first half of the week, then the mid-80s by the end of the week.