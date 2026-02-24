Warming Trend Starts Today!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – It was extremely cold this morning with temperatures in the low 20s! As we head to the afternoon, we start our warming trend as afternoon highs will become more mild than the past few days. Warmer temperatures will continue for the rest of the week!

TODAY: A mix of sun and clouds will be the main forecast today with highs reaching the upper 50s. This is still a bit mild, but this is much warmer than what we saw yesterday when highs only reached the mid 40s.

TONIGHT: Cloud cover will increase even more overnight. That coupled with southerly winds moving warmer air into the area will allow temperatures to only drop into the low 40s, which is average for late February.

TOMORROW: The warm up will really be felt on Wednesday as highs will approach the upper 60s, with some folks potentially reaching 70! Mostly cloudy skies will stay with us as we are watching the chance of storms returning on Thursday.