Warming up after frigid start to Friday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a frigid start to Friday, conditions will be warming ahead of a storm chance for Sunday evening.

TODAY: Plentiful sunshine will bring warmer conditions after temperatures started off below the freezing mark Friday morning. The high temperature will be seasonable in the mid to upper 60s.

TONIGHT: It will be a quiet and mild end to the week! Lows overnight will dip into the 50s.

THIS WEEKEND: Nice, sunny conditions are expected for Saturday, with warming highs reaching the mid-70s. Clouds will build in by Saturday evening before the next storm and rain chance returns Sunday late afternoon. Sunday’s high temperature will warm into the upper 70s, with some areas even reaching 80! Some storms Sunday evening through early morning Monday could become severe, with strong wind gusts and hail as the main potential. More updates to come, as we continue to track Sunday’s system.