Warming up for the end of 2023

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Weekend conditions will gradually be warming up, finishing off the year and getting ready to start a new one. The new year will be returning to chilly conditions.

SATURDAY: Warming up slightly and clouds will be clearing out. Temperatures will reach into the lower 50s, a few degrees warmer than the past couple of days. The heavy cloud coverage from overnight should have cleared out by end of morning. This will allow for plenty of sun for anyone needing to take a break from the Ole Miss game and enjoy the outdoors. With the mostly clear sky, overnight low temps will be falling again close to or below freezing. Bundle up!

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Warmest day! High temperatures reach into the lower 60s for the last day of 2023. A cold front will be working its way across northern Mississippi throughout the morning. Clouds will begin filling back in throughout the afternoon and into the evening. There is a light chance for a few scattered showers. It is going to be another chilly night, though low temperatures will be staying above freezing, in the middle 30s. The countdown to midnight may be best spent indoors.

BEGINNING OF 2024: Cold air moves in behind Sunday’s cold front. Temperatures next week will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. There will be another chance for rain middle of the week. Most nights will be cold again, right around freezing.