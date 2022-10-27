Warming up for the end of the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Yesterday was the coolest day of the week. Now, temperatures are going to be warming up as the week comes to an end.

THURSDAY: Temperatures today are going to be warmer than yesterday by a couple of degrees. High temperatures are heading into the low to middle 70s. Light cloud coverage will be building in throughout the day. There is a 0% chance of any rain showers today.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Light cloud coverage will continue through the overnight hours. Temperatures fall into the lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Temperatures warm even further into the middle to upper 70s. Heavier cloud coverage will move in with the next approaching system. There is a 20% chance of seeing scattered showers Friday evening, with overnight low temperatures in the middle 50s.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will drop again into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Cloud coverage will remain mostly cloudy to overcast. Saturday has the greatest chance of seeing rain showers and storms, at 70%. Sunday’s chance drops to 30% for the morning hours. Overnight low temperatures are going to be staying warmer, in the upper 50s, due to all of the cloud coverage sticking around.