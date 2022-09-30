Warming up for the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- From here on out, temperatures are going to be warmer than what this past week provided. Cloud coverage also begins filling back in throughout the weekend and into next week.

FRIDAY: It is going to feel a little warmer out there today. Temperatures are heading back into the upper 70s/ lower 80s. Sky conditions are still expected to stay clear and sunny as this week comes to an end. 0% chance for any rain.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Good news for anyone heading to the local high school football games! Temperatures tonight are really going to help make tonight’s games feel like real fall football. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s/lower 50s. I think you might get away with bringing a jacket or blanket to the games tonight. Overnight low temperatures fall into the upper 40s.

WEEKEND: Temperatures are going to stay consistent in the upper 70s/lower 80s. Light cloud coverage will begin moving in Saturday night from the East. Low temperatures overnight will warm into the lower to middle 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures continue warming through the lower 80s into the middle 80s. Cloud coverage becomes more consistent, building in gradually towards the middle of the week. Overnight low temperatures will work their way into the upper 50s.