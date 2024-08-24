Warming up into next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- To close out the weekend and start the week, temperatures will begin to heat up Sunday and Monday. After a hot middle of the week, rain chances will start to reenter the forecast late week.

TONIGHT & TOMORROW: Saturday night will be calm and pleasant for us. Lows will fall into the upper 60s across our corner of Mississippi, with nice clear conditions. Winds will be from the east at 5 mph. Tomorrow we will start the trend up, with highs reaching the mid 90s. Once again, we will see plenty of sunshine and a light breeze from the east.

EARLY WEEK: Monday we will continue the warming trend with temperatures reaching into the upper 90s. This hot and dry pattern will remain through Wednesday, with temperatures possibly reaching triple digits by Tuesday for some areas in our region. Temperatures overnight will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, and we will have quiet conditions.

LATE WEEK: Upper 90s temps and maybe even some 100s will remain in the forecast through the end of the week. Thursday we will introduce a small chance of rain for some afternoon showers and continue that chance into next weekend. This is still far away, so things can change, however it does look like we will have the chance for some late week rain. With that chance of rain, the humidity will increase by late week as well making it a bit stickier outside.