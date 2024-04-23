Warming up over the next few days, some mid-week rain chances

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a chilly but gorgeous Monday, temperatures will trend toward and above normal through mid to late week.

TUESDAY: As high pressure slides east today, we’ll see a wind shift to the south and an increased breeze up to 15-20 mph. Lots of sunshine will continue, and high’s will reach the middle to possibly upper 70s.

WED/THU: A weakening front from the north will in essence wash out/become diffuse, but it will still bring enough “oomph” to generate a few showers each afternoon. These could be briefly heavy, and a storm or two is even possible as well. Highs will stay in the upper 70s both days.

FRI/WEEKEND: Strengthening low pressure in the Plains will drag our diffuse, stationary front back north as a warm front, bringing in much warmer air for the weekend. Afternoon highs will easily reach the 80s. Friday & Saturday look dry, but the approach of a slow-moving cold front Sunday evening could spark off a few showers. The better chance of rain looks to hold off until Monday of next week.