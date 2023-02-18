Warming up This Weekend as Clouds Increase

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Day by day, we’re warming up. Clouds will increase on Saturday and hang around through the rest of the weekend, but they won’t bring any rain!

TODAY: Mostly clear skies in the morning, but clouds will increase throughout the afternoon. Still, it should be a nice day! High near 55°. Great weather for baseball!

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and chilly! Low near 35°.

SUNDAY: Cloud cover will stick around, but no rain. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, reaching the low 60s during the afternoon. High near 62°.

NEXT WEEK: Our warming trend continues. We’ll make it into the 70s on Monday, then low 80s on Wednesday and Thursday! The week will start off dry, but rain chances begin to increase starting on Tuesday. A few showers are possible on Tuesday, but widespread showers and storms are possible on Wednesday. A severe risk may accompany this system, but at this point, the risk is low. We’ll keep you updated!

Have a great weekend!