Warming Up With No Rain in Sight

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – This week’s weather will be fantastic!

TONIGHT: Aside from a few passing clouds, mostly clear skies. Low near 50°. Calm winds.

TUESDAY: Warm and comfortable. Aside from a few stray clouds, skies will be mostly clear. Expect lots of sunshine with highs near 80°. Get outside and enjoy this beautiful weather if you get the chance!

WEDNESDAY: It will be warm with a mix of sun and clouds. High near 80°.

REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday and Friday will be warmer with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. A front is expected to approach our region on Friday and move through sometime later in the day. No rain is expected, but the front may create breezy conditions as it moves through. Behind the front, cooler air will move in from the northwest on Saturday and Sunday. Expect sunny skies and temperatures to only reach the low to mid 70s over the weekend!

Have a great night!