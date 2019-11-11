Warning of possible listeria in even more veggies

Consumers are being urged to check their refrigerators for an expanding list of vegetable products that may be contaminated with listeria.

Produce distributor Russ Davis Wholesale is recalling more than a dozen products that contain ingredients from Mann Packaging, a subsidiary of Fresh Del Monte Product. The latest recall comes less than a week after Mann recalled more than 140 vegetable products sold at supermarkets across the U.S. and in Canada due to concerns they might be contaminated with listeria.

- Advertisement -

The 14 additional products being recalled include Crazy Fresh branded foods delivered to retail stores in Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska and Wyoming, Russ Davis said late Friday in a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Trending News

Separately, the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a public health alert for five products in connection to the recall, including two sold on Amazon Go.

The USDA said the following grab-and-go items should not be eaten, but instead discarded or returned to place of purchase for a refund:

▪ Crazy Fresh Quick & Easy Broccoli Cheddar with Bacon with sell by dates of 10/13/19 to 11/08/19.

▪ Kowalski’s Quick & Easy Broccoli Cheddar with Bacon with sell by dates of 10/13/19 to 11/08/19.

▪ Quick & Easy Meals Quick & Easy Broccoli Cheddar with Bacon with sell by dates of 10/13/19 to 11/08/19.

▪ Amazon Go Butter Chicken with Turmeric Rice with best by dates through Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

▪ Amazon Go Broccoli Crunch Power Bowl With Chicken with best by dates through Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

The initial recall includes items like veggie trays, mixes and bowls sold under the Mann’s brand or private labels, including Trader Joe’s, H-E-B, Kroger and Safeway’s Signature Farms, according to a notice posted the FDA.

Mann Packaging Co., a division of Fresh Del Monte Produce, said it initiated the recall in response to a notification by the FDA and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency of a potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The organism can cause serious and at times fatal infections in the young, frail or elderly and in those with weakened immune systems, Mann Packaging said in a statement.

One of many products involved in vegetable recall U.S. Food and Drug Administration

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Listeriosis is a serious infection usually caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. An estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die, the CDC noted. Pregnant women and newborns are among those most at risk from the infection, with pregnant women 10 times more likely than other people to get a listeria infection, the agency said.

The company would work with authorities to investigate the problem, Mann said.

The recalled products have “Best If Enjoyed By” dates of October 11, 2019, to November 16, 2019. A list of the recalled products and images can be found here for the U.S. (or see the list below) and here for Canada.

Consumers who purchased the recalled products were urged to discard them. Those with questions can call (844) 927-0707 or email Mann at consumers@mannpacking.com.

Two companies have used the same red “Del Monte quality” logo since 1989, when Del Monte Corp spun off into two separate entities: Del Monte Tropical Fruit and Del Monte Foods. The former was acquired several times over the years and renamed Fresh Del Monte Produce and is based in the Cayman Islands. Here are the recalled products from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s Mann Packaging subsidiary.

U.S. products and UPC codes: