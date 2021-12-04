Wassail Fest returns to Columbus, Mississippi

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The latest event to kick off the holiday season is the Wassail Fest in downtown Columbus.

Merchants offered special deals and door prizes through the area.

The main event of course is the wassail.

On top of getting a great deal, Shoppers were able to test out all of the Wassail offered by the merchants in downtown Columbus and cast their vote for the best Wassail in town.

So the question is… Who had the best wassail this year?

You can find out on December 10th at Main Street Columbus.