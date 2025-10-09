Waste Management is putting the brakes on diesel fuel

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – While the neighborhood Waste Management garbage truck may not look different, it has a different power source.

“We like to say, cleaner, greener, and quieter,” said Kevin Shackelford, with Waste Management.

Waste Management unveiled its new fleet of trucks, powered by Compressed Natural Gas, and its facility, which fuels the fleet, during a news conference at its Belden office.

Shackelford said it is part of an effort to drive sustainability.

‘It is a more sustainable option, and that is why our company is on board, trying to switch over our fleet,” Shackelford said.

Waste Management has reduced its fleet emissions by an estimated 30% since 2021. Each truck can travel up to 250 miles after refueling. The trucks are refueled every night.

State and local leaders said Waste Management is on the cutting edge when it comes to reducing emissions, stimulating economic growth, and promoting energy production in the state.

“There is nothing trashy about Waste Management and garbage. I am so glad Waste Management is taking advantage of natural fuel sources, and Mississippi is a leading producer of natural gas in the country,” said District 6 Senator Chad McMahan.

“CNG we saw how important it was this past spring when we had the gas outage. And started bringing in CNG to get everyone up and running, it is clean,” said Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan.

“We are fortunate to have them here, they do a great job for us, they preach about being green, and they are putting their money where their mouth is,” said Wesley Webb, District 3 Supervisor for Lee County.

Currently eighty five percent of WM trucks in the area are powered by Compressed Natural Gas. As the older diesel trucks age out, that will eventually reach 100%.

The project was a multi million dollar investment for Waste Management.