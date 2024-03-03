Waste Pro hosts ‘Tired of Tires” harvest day in Columbus

Residents were able to dispose of up to 30 tires at no expense.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Several tires have been dumped on the side of the road in the city of Columbus.

This is why Waste Pro hosted a ‘Tired of Tires” harvest day.

Columbus’ Ward 5 Councilman Stephen Jones says this harvest event helps keep the city of Columbus beautiful.

“It is very careful because it keeps tires out of the streets and out of the drains,” Jones said. “So it helps with flooding when we keep them out of the drains, and plus it keeps our city looking beautiful. Eight years ago when I was elected, that was one of my passions which was to keep Columbus beautiful, and we will maintain that as long as I am here.”

This was the second annual city-wide tired of tires harvesting event.

