WATCH: EndZone Top 5 Plays (Week 6)

Here are the EndZone top 5 plays from week six:

#5: TJ Henley (Nanih Waiya)

#4: AJ Lowe (Sulligent)

#3: Jaeden Hill (Tupelo)

#2: Xavian Pittman (Calhoun City)

#1: Tyreke Darden (Tupelo)