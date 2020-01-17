Watch live: college football national champions visit the White House

President Trump is welcoming the 2019 college football national champions, the Louisiana State University Tigers, at the White House on Friday. The team’s victory against Clemson on Monday night capped one of the greatest seasons in college football history.

Mr. Trump and first lady Melania Trump attended the championship game.

How to watch the LSU Tigers at the White House

What: President Trump participates in the 2019 college football national champions’ White House visit

Date: Friday, January 17, 2020

Time: 11 a.m. ET

Location: East Room, the White House – Washington, D.C.

Online stream: Live on CBSN – in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

LSU’s Monday night 42-25 win in New Orleans marked the team’s fourth national title in the school’s history, CBS affiliate WAFB reports.