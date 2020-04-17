Watch live: Coronavirus Task Force gives update on COVID-19 response

President Trump and members of the Coronavirus Task Force, charged with leading the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic, are holding a briefing Friday evening, after Mr. Trump announced guidelines for states to begin reopening their economies. Mr. Trump’s announcement came as several regional coalitions of states said they would coordinate easing restrictions.

Mr. Trump’s guidelines on reopening the country leave much up to governors, states and businesses, according to a copy of a White House “Opening Up America Again” document obtained by CBS News. The plan is expected to put much of the onus on states to develop sufficient testing and contact tracing systems.

On Friday, the president said the U.S has conducted 3.78 million tests, inaccurately claiming the U.S. has tested more people per-capita than any other country.

On Friday, the president announced the federal government will be providing $19 billion in funding for farmers and ranchers, including $16 billion in direct payments.

How to watch the Coronavirus Task Force briefing today

During Thursday’s task force briefing, the president said a handful of states that have already meet the criteria could begin the new guidelines “literally tomorrow.” States will be very “vigilant” and very “careful,” he said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said the plan is not a “light switch,” and changes will be gradual. The “dominating drive” of this plan was to make sure it is done in the safest way possible, he said.