Watch live: FAA chief and ex-Boeing employee testify on 737 Max

FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson and Edward Pierson, a former Boeing employee who raised concerns about problems with 737 production, are among those testifying Wednesday before the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

The hearing is on Boeing’s 737 Max jets, which were involved in two deadly crashes.

How to watch the hearing on the Boeing 737 Max

Date: Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Location: 2167 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, D.C.

2167 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, D.C. Online stream: Live on CBSN – in the player above or on your mobile or streaming device

The hearing is taking place more than a year after a 737 Max crashed off the coast of Indonesia and more than nine months after a second crash in Ethiopia. In all, 346 people died. The aircraft has been grounded since March.