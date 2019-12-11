Watch live: Judiciary Committee debates impeachment articles

Download the free CBS News app to stream live coverage of the Judiciary Committee hearing.

The House Judiciary Committee is meeting Wednesday night to “mark up” the two articles of impeachment against President Trump on abuse of power and obstruction of justice. Lawmakers plan to work late into the night and return Thursday morning to begin considering amendments, with a vote to refer the articles to the full House expected later in the day.

Wednesday’s hearing will feature no witnesses. Instead, the committee’s 41 members will each have five minutes to weigh in on the articles.

- Advertisement -

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler of New York released the articles of impeachment Tuesday. The first article accuses Mr. Trump of abusing his office by pressuring Ukraine to open investigations into events in the 2016 campaign and a company that employed former Vice President Joe Biden’s son. The second article accuses the president of obstruction of Congress for ordering administration officials not to comply with congressional subpoenas for documents and testimony in the impeachment inquiry.

The hearing on Thursday will start at 9 a.m. with the committee clerk reading the nine-page impeachment resolution into the record. The committee will then consider each article of impeachment in turn — abuse of power, then obstruction of Congress. Once all amendments have been offered and considered, they’ll vote on each article separately. Democratic leaders said Wednesday that the articles would each be considered in full floor votes next week.

How to watch the markup hearings on articles of impeachment

Date: Wednesday, December 11, and Thursday, December 12, 2019

Wednesday, December 11, and Thursday, December 12, 2019 Time: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET; Thursday at 9 a.m.

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET; Thursday at 9 a.m. Who: The House Judiciary Committee

The House Judiciary Committee Online stream: CBSN, in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Democrats don’t plan to offer any amendments on Thursday, aside from one addressing a procedural matter. Republicans are expected to offer several of their own.

Rebecca Kaplan contributed reporting.