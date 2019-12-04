Watch live: Judiciary Committee hold first impeachment hearing

Impeachment report accuses Trump of compromising national security

The House Judiciary Committee will hold its first hearing of the impeachment inquiry beginning at 10 a.m., featuring testimony from four constitutional law experts.

On Tuesday, the House Intelligence Committee voted to adopt a 300-page report by Democrats on President Trump’s actions toward Ukraine, accusing him of abusing his office and endangering national security.

The 13-9 vote fell along party lines.



Washington — The House Judiciary Committee is taking the reins of the impeachment inquiry as the panel holds its first hearing of the next stage of the probe.

The committee, which will be responsible for drafting potential articles of impeachment, will hear from four constitutional law experts — Noah Feldman, Pamela Karlan, Michael Gerhardt and Jonathan Turley — beginning at 10 a.m.

“This report chronicles a scheme by the president of the United States to coerce an ally, Ukraine, that is at war with an adversary, Russia, into doing the president’s political dirty work,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said on Capitol Hill.

The report says the president “sought to undermine the integrity of the U.S. presidential election process” and “ordered and implemented a campaign to conceal his conduct from the public and frustrate and obstruct the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry” once his actions were uncovered.

The report was sent to the Judiciary Committee, along with a separate document prepared by Republican members defending the president.