Watch live: Peter Navarro to coordinate Defense Production Act policy, Trump says

President Trump announced Friday his trade adviser Peter Navarro will coordinate the implementation of the Defense Production Act, the same day the president substantively exercised the Defense Production Act for the first time.

On Friday, the president signed an executive order requiring General Motors to produce as many ventilators as the health and human services secretary deems necessary. Also Friday, the president signed the massive economic relief bill to counteract the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

A record number of Americans have filed unemployment claims and the U.S. now tops China as the country with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Trump says he’ll send off USNS Comfort from Virginia on Saturday he’ll head to the Norfolk Naval Base in Virginia on Saturday to send off the USNS Comfort, which will serve as a floating hospital for New York City.