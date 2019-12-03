Watch live: Schiff speaks after impeachment report released

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff is holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon, after House Democrats released their report on the impeachment investigation into President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

The report accuses the president of placing “his own personal and political interests above the national interests of the United States” and endangering national security by soliciting assistance from a foreign government to boost his reelection prospects.

The report is based on over 130 hours of public and private testimony by 17 witnesses over the past two months. The case against the president centers on a delay in military aid to Ukraine and his request that the Ukrainian president investigate a political rival and unfounded allegations of Ukrainian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Schiff wrote in the preface of the 300-page report that Mr. Trump not only compromised American national security by withholding aid to Ukraine but also obstructed justice in his opposition to the inquiry.