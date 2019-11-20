Watch live: Sondland testifies about Ukraine at pivotal impeachment hearing

CBSN

What to know about Wednesday’s impeachment hearing

Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, will testify before the House Intelligence Committee as part of the impeachment inquiry on Wednesday morning, starting at 9 a.m.

Sondland was instrumental in carrying out the pressure campaign to get Ukraine to open investigations to benefit President Trump politically.

Washington — In the most high-stakes testimony in the impeachment inquiry yet, the House will hear testimony from the U.S. diplomat who discussed efforts to pressure Ukraine directly with President Trump.

Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the EU, will appear before the House Intelligence Committee Wednesday morning to explain his shifting testimony, as well as conversations he had with the president about the campaign to get Ukraine to open investigations into the 2016 and a company that had employed former Vice President Joe Biden’s son.

Sondland, a major Trump donor, initially told the committees conducting the impeachment probe that he was not aware that a delay in military aid to Ukraine was connected to their willingness to announce the investigations. But in revised testimony earlier this month, Sondland recalled telling a high-level Ukrainian official that the aid “likely” wouldn’t be released until an announcement was made.

A U.S. embassy staffer in Kiev testified behind closed doors last week that he had overheard Sondland speaking to the president on the phone on July 26, the day after Mr. Trump’s call with Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine. The staffer, David Holmes, said he could clearly hear Sondland and Mr. Trump discussing “investigations,” with Sondland assuring the president that Zelensky would follow through.

Sondland’s hearing is the first of two on Wednesday, with officials from the Pentagon and State Department testifying in the afternoon.